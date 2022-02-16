Francis Keller
COLUMBIA CITY — Francis Lee Keller, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at 2:21 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the home of his daughter near Tri-Lakes, where he was receiving in-home care.
Born on Nov. 18, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas, he was a son of the late Basil M. and Wilma (Amerine) Keller.
He graduated from Haviland High School in 1962, with a class of eight.
Francis joined the U.S. Army, where he received training in the new field of computer programming. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
On Jan. 8, 1967, he married Phyllis Jean Anderson. Following Francis’s discharge, the couple returned to Kansas, for a few months before taking a job with General Telephone and Electronics Corp (GTE). They moved to Fort Wayne. His job as a computer programmer with GTE, later becoming Verizon, took him to the Dominican Republic for a couple of years, and Plant City, Florida, for a few years. Returning to Fort Wayne, he retired in 2003, but continued to work as a special projects contract employee for the communications company.
In his early years, he participated in area rodeos as a rodeo rider. Throughout his life, he liked to read, especially science fiction books. In season, he would hunt deer and rabbits. Participating as a 4-H leader for many years, he was instrumental in forming the Allen County Goat Club. When the grandchildren came along, they became his pride and joy, sharing his fondness for sweets. With the endless repair list around the house, he was often found fixing and tinkering, but always completing the task.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Phyllis; four daughters, LaDena (Owe) Laine, of Finland, Alison (Daniel) Trigg, of Columbia City, Regina (Scott) Dantzer, of Huntington and Andrea (Tony) Spillers, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane (Larry) Foulk, of Maxville, Kansas; a brother, Gene (Betty) Keller, of Edmond, Oklahoma; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Keller, of Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Stacy Keller.
Keeping with Francis’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials in Francis’s honor are to Living Grace Community Church, P.O. Box 25629, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
