FORT WAYNE — Darrick Cameron Akey was diagnosed with brain cancer in February 2021. Although he fought a courageous battle and was doing well, other complications arose that were too much for his body to fight. Darrick passed away on April 26, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, surrounded by his loving family and dear friends.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Aug. 15, 1975, to Kathy Akey, who survives. Also surviving are his long time devoted companion, Kaya Dembiczak; aunts, Konnie Perry, Cindy (Kenny) Furnish and Teri Reading; and an uncle, Dean Akey; along with many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Gladys Akey; uncles, Stan Perry and Jack Reading; and an aunt, Rachel Akey.
After graduation from Leo High School, Darrick went on to attend Full Sail in Orlando, Florida, where he earned his Associates Degree in film and video. Starting out, he worked mostly commercials working with some of sports greatest legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicholas, Tiger Woods and many more.
He went on to work more steadily in feature films, which took him all over the United States and other countries. His credits in feature films include, Mad Max Fury Road, Jurassic World, Fate of the Furious, Spiderman, Greyhound, Tenet, Jumanji and many more, too numerous to mention.
When he wasn’t traveling the globe for work, Darrick spent his time learning new things. His tenacious spirit was always craving adventure and growth. From working on a sailboat in the Keys, to learning new recipes, to submitting his photos to National Geographic’s Photography Contest and winning. If Darrick wanted to accomplish something, he went after it fearlessly and without hesitation.
“Darrick’s footsteps can never be filled, nor his love ever forgotten.”
There will be a friends and family gathering on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service being held at 2 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Pastor Steve Schlatter will officiate.
The family will also be holding a Celebration of Life down in Key West, Florida, later this year.
Memorials may be given to the family for funeral and medical expenses.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
