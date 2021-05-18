ANGOLA — Elizabeth “Joan” Hicks, 92, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Charles C. and Hazel (England) Hiatt.
Joan worked at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana, from 1986 to 2005, when she retired.
She was associated with Stroh Church of Christ.
Surviving are her sons, Tod T. Hicks, of Urbana, Ohio, Rod K. (Debra) Hicks, of Angola, Indiana, and Forrest J. “Foss” (Denise) Hicks, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Stroh Church of Christ or to the donor’s choice.
Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.