ALTOONA, Fla. — Shane Eugene Clements, age 41, of Altoona, Florida, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Aug. 25, 2022, in Altoona.
Mr. Clements was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 18, 1981, to Roxanna (Clements) Dodson. She survives in Kendallville.
Shane attended East Noble High School.
He moved to Florida, in 2012, and has been driving truck for the last 15 years, with the latest driving for Road Master.
Shane had a passion for tinkering on just about anything, but mostly on semis, cars and 4-wheelers. He was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed watching Nascar. Spending time with his kids is what he enjoyed most, along with fishing in the ocean. Shane had a huge heart and would help anyone in need, and he never met a stranger. He was an all-around great guy.
Survivors include his son, Brenndon (Maddisyn) Way, of Albion; daughter, Ashlyn Clements, of Leesburg, Florida; granddaughter, Brennleigh; mother, Roxanna Dodson, of Kendallville; fiancé, Candi Hemenway, of Altoona, Florida; stepbrothers, Eddie (Mikey) Dodson, of Mongo and Brandon (Angel) Dodson, of Bedford, Virginia; and stepsister, Patricia (Justin) Riley, of Bedford, Virginia.
Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Joan Clements; his stepfather, Bennie Dodson; and stepsister, Stephanie.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., at Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.