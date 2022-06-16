KENDALLVILLE — Vicki Lynn Hart, 64, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, around 2 p.m., in her home.
Vicki was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Dec. 3, 1957. She attended Carroll High School.
Vicki was married to Robert David Hart Sr., on June 13, 1987.
Vicki loved many things in the world, but nothing more than her grandchildren, Novah Ramey and Little Bobby of Kendallville. She was a mother to all and a ray of sunshine to anyone who knew her. She enjoyed cooking for her family and had a special dish for everyone and her secret ingredient was always love. She was known for her holiday decorating and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Vicki loved her bling-bling. Most of all she loved her entire family deeply.
She was survived by her husband, Robert Hart; sons, Bobby Hart and Adam Hart, both of Kendallville; her grandsons, Novah Ramey Hart and Robert Wolfgang Hart, both of Kendallville; four sisters, Connie Liming, of Oneida, Tennessee, Loretta (Steve) Markward, of Van Wert, Ohio, Debbie Koos, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Lisa Lucus, of Corunna, Indiana; a brother, Brent (Elaine) Koos, of Seattle, Washington; mother-in-law, Charolette Hart, of Kendallville, Indiana; brother-in-law, Mark (Jeanne) Hart, of Kendallville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Kevin) Mertz, of Columbia City, Indiana; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Koos; and father-in-law, Thomas Wesley Hart.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 3-5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Vicki’s funeral service will be Saturday at 5 p.m., at the funeral home with her brother-in-law, Mark Hart officiating.
Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
