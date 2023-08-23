FORT WAYNE — A. Joan Sloat, 93, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Donald and Geneva (Amerman) Alleshouse.
On May 23, 1948, in Hudson, Indiana, she married Harry Sloat. He preceded her in death in 1982.
Mrs. Sloat had worked at ITT and Magnavox, both in Fort Wayne before retiring in 1974.
Alice enjoyed sewing, growing flowers, reading western novels, and watching western shows on television. But most of all, she dearly loved being with her family.
Surviving are a son, Gary (Marlene) Sloat of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Christy (Nick) Griggs, Danny (April) Sloat and Kevin Sloat; a great-grandson, Colton Griggs; two sisters, Marilyn Rowe, of Oregon, and Norma Henke, of Hamilton; and a brother, Larry (Barbara) Alleshouse, of Colorado.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Glenn Sloat; and a sister, Alene Penrod.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug, 24, 2023, from 10-11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson.
The funeral service will be Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Craig Burkholder, of the Hudson United Brethren Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.