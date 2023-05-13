CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mary Ann McClusky departed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on April 27, 2023, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, following a short stay with hospice and a long battle with cancer.
Beloved mother, grandmother, and neighbor, Mary Ann grew up in Columbia City, Indiana.
After graduating from Wittenburg University in Ohio, she began her career as an art teacher in Chicago, before marrying and moving to Cuyahoga Falls to raise her family — children, Maryn McClusky Buckley and Ryan McClusky.
Mary Ann returned to live in Columbia City years later, living in the home she grew up in and working as the Whitley County Health Inspector.
She loved her family, her dogs, and her hometown. A voracious reader, she was a fascinating conversationalist and known for her wry wit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Markley and Helen Harshbarger Markley; and daughter, Maryn Lynn McClusky Buckley.
She is survived by her son, Ryan McClusky; son-in-law, Patrick Buckley; and grandchildren, Emma Buckley, Skye Buckley, Evan McClusky and Emery McClusky.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Whitley County Humane Society www.hswc.org.
Arrangements are by East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 S. Moore Road, East Ridge, Tennessee.
Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com.
