BINGHAMTON, NY — Mabel A. Evans, 94, of Binghamton, New York, passed into Jesus’ arms on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton, New York.
Mabel was born on May 22, 1927, in Orland, Indiana, to Lester A. and Mary C. (Rice) Wooster.
Living most of her lifetime in LaGrange County, Indiana, she had worked for 26 years at SPX of LaGrange and then Farmers State Bank in LaGrange, Indiana.
She was a longtime member of Brighton Chapel in rural Howe, Indiana.
Mabel was an avid singer who sang with the International choral group, Sounds of Hope, touring Europe twice. She also enjoyed performing with the “Six Mrs.” Community Sextet.
In 2015, she moved to Binghamton, New York, to be with her son.
Surviving are a son, Ronald (Peggy) Evans, of Binghamton, New York; a daughter, Sandra Anderson, of Mesa, Arizona; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a brother, Nelson L. Wooster, of Sturgis, Michigan.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Carol A. Wagner; and a brother, James S. Wooster.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at noon, at Brighton Chapel, 5415 N. S.R. 3, Howe, Indiana.
Pastor Rustin Krapfl will officiate the services.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Burial will follow the services at Brighton Cemetery in rural Howe, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Brighton Chapel, 5415 N. S.R. 3, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
