BUTLER — Lucinda M. “Cindy” Smith, age 55, of Butler, Indiana, passed away at 4:24 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Cindy was a 1984 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a CNA and QMA, working in the healthcare field since graduating from high school, most recently at The Laurels of DeKalb. She had a passion for taking care of people and helping wherever she was needed.
She enjoyed reading romance novels and Lifetime movies and played a mean game of Phase 10. She loved her dog, Pablo, and cat, Fuzzball. She especially loved her time with family and her grandkids were her world. Cindy had a smile and laugh that could light a room.
Lucinda M. “Cindy” Smith was born on June 5, 1966, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of John and Vera “Verg” (Smethers) Nye.
She married Roger A. Smith on Feb. 14, 2017, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Amber (Dylan) Cross, of Woodburn, Indiana, Amanda Smith, of Montpelier, Ohio, Mariah (Cody) Hubbell, of Angola, Indiana, Kati (Brodie) Miller, of Columbia City, Indiana, and John McConnell, of Butler; 11 grandchildren, Kaidence, Peyton, Addison, Monica, Mason, Elodia, Ethan, Charlotte, Liam, Evelyn and Kinslee; her parents, John and Verg Nye, of Edgerton, Ohio; two sisters, Michelle (Kevin) Brunner, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Amy Perry, of Edgerton; and a brother, Mike (Barbie) Nye, of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilma Hornbeck and Forrest and Leola Nye.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio.
A memorial service celebrating Cindy’s life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to Riley Hospital for Children or Ronald McDonald House.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
