BUTLER — Letcher “Jack” Owsley, 89, of Butler, Indiana, and formerly of Howe, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Letcher was born on Feb. 5, 1933, in Hindman, Kentucky, to Newt and Belle (Miller) Owsley.
Living for many years in the area, he was a foundry worker for Newnam and Mahony’s foundries.
Mr. Owsley was a United States Army veteran.
On July 15, 1961, in Hazard, Kentucky, he married Loveda (Godsey) Owsley. Loveda preceded him in death on June 4, 2022.
Surviving is a granddaughter, Cassandra Hicks, of Avilla, Indiana; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Frankie “Sussie” Roberts, of Wolcottville, Indiana; two brothers, Bird “Jake” (Cathy) Owsley, of Auburn, Indiana, and Boyd (Jean) Owsley, of Wawaka, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jack in death along with his parents and his wife, was his daughter, Mary Belle Owsley; and two sisters, Opsie Owsley and Gracie Caudill.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at 11a.m., and continuing until the service time at 1 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Wade Sturdivant will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Ontario Cemetery in rural Howe, Indiana, with military honors to be conducted by LaGrange American Legion Post #215.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
