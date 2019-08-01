CORUNNA — Neil E. Lucas, 85, of Corunna and formerly of Kendallville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Fred C. and Margaret O. (Wilson) Lucas.
On Sept. 29, 1985, in Cordova, Alaska, he married Donna (Wagle) Walton. She preceded him in death on Jan. 24, 2013.
On Nov. 15, 2014, he married Lisa Marie (Koos) Eldridge. She survives in Corunna.
Mr. Lucas graduated from high school in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, in 1951, and then attended Penn State University until enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1953, and entered as an Aviation Cadet for pilot training. After completing that training he was assigned to a variety of capacities as a pilot, instructor and staff officer. While assigned as a B-47 bomber pilot, he flew many cross-Atlantic flights to Spain and England to stand on nuclear alert during the Cold War.
He was assigned to the CIA assisting with support for the SR-71 super spy plane and also was an advisor to the FAA in helping develop flight profiles for landings and take-off of the proposed commercial supersonic transport plane.
He served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, as an A-1 fighter bomber pilot with more than 300 combat missions, being awarded the Silver Star, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, 18 Air Medals, and the Bronze Star.
He was a member of the A-1 Skyraider Association. He retired from the Air Force in 1974, with the rank of Lt. Colonel and Command Pilot with almost 5,000 hours of flying time in 16 different aircraft.
Mr. Lucas returned to college after his Air Force career and graduated form the University of West Florida, Pensacola, with a Magna cum Laude degree in accounting and finance.
He served as an adjunct professor at the university while pursuing an MBA degree. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Mr. Lucas then worked for Hospital Corporation of America as an operation specialist assisting hospital controllers at HCA hospitals in 10 western states while based in Las Vegas. He then transferred to Raleigh, North Carolina, to serve as controller of a 140-bed acute care hospital.
Parental health problems required him to leave that job and move to Winchester, Tennessee, where he established an accounting and tax service. While doing that, he purchased a convenience store which specialized in bait, tackle and hunting supplies.
He had been an IRS agent auditing small businesses, farms and individuals, and served as chief financial officer for two different companies in Tennessee and Ohio.
When his wife, Donna opened “Donna’s Delights”, a fabric, notions, craft and sewing machine store in Kendallville during the late 1980s, he learned how to repair sewing machines and continued doing that until Dec. 31, 2013.
Prior to full-time retirement, he also worked as a trim press operator for Parker-Hannifin in Albion, and as a night manager/auditor for the Best Western Motel in Kendallville.
He was an accomplished woodworker who designed and crafted numerous pieces of furniture for his home and family.
He is also survived by a son, Mark (Ellie) Lucas, of Rockledge, Florida; daughters, Lisa Ann Lucas, of New Haven, April E. Lucas, of Pensacola, Florida, Molly W. McGuire, of Commerce City, Colorado, and Margaret W. Adams, of Williamsburg, Virginia; stepchildren, Keith Eldridge, of Corunna, Sara (Mark Wainwright), of Garrett, Michael Eldridge, of Fort Wayne, Daniel A. Scott, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Wade M. Walton of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Adel Davenport, of Hicksville, Ohio, and 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug.3, 2019, at 4 p.m., in Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Dan Carlson, of Wolf Lake Baptist Church officiating.
Interment of his cremains will be at a later date.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Air Force
Calling is Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.