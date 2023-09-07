HAMILTON — Jason L. Lingo, 45, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Hillsdale County, Michigan, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1978, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ralph H. and Karen A. (Blomgren) Lingo.
Jason loved boating, his dogs, volunteering for the Fire Department and spending time with his family, especially his two children and granddaughter.
Jason was a loving son, father and grandfather.
Jason was a firefighter for the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department. He also worked for Indiana Steel Erectors and Superior Canopy.
Surviving are his parents, Ralph and Karen Lingo, of Hamilton; two children, Destiny Lingo and Dustin Lingo, both of Hamilton; granddaughter, Eleanor “Ellie” Lingo; sister, Tina Walters, of Hicksville, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Helga Lingo, of Hamilton; and several nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and extended family, whom Jason loved very much.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, with Father Antonio Gutierrez FM officiating.
Burial will take place at Eddy Cemetery in rural Hamilton.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St, Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to a college education fund for his children and granddaughter, in care of Karen Lingo.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
