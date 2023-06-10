COLUMBIA CITY — Opal Irene Fesler, 98, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed on peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Fort Wayne.
She was born on May 1, 1925, in Whitley County, Indiana. Growing up in South Whitley, she graduated from South Whitley High School in 1943.
Irene married Paul W. Fesler on Nov. 6, 1942. They made their home in Columbia City. After 64 years of marriage, Paul died on May 24, 2007.
From 1963 until 1981, she served as a cafeteria manager at Mary Raber Elementary School, serving hot meals to all Columbia City Elementary Schools. During the summers, she is remembered for cooking for hungry campers at Camp Whitley.
After retiring, she and Paul loved to travel. Her hobbies were cooking, gardening, and she became an avid golfer at the age of 65.
She is survived by her son, Garry (Beth Moss); son-in-law, Charles M. Wood; grandchildren, Leslie (Les), Angie (Wes), and Charity (Tim); six great-grandchildren; and extended family, Lynn Neher (Jim) and Sally Black. She will be dearly missed by many friends.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Fesler; and a daughter, Jean Ann Wood.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at South Whitley Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Irene’s honor are to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN, 46805.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
