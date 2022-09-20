AUBURN — Daniel L. Fett, 63, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on June 12, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Don and Janet (Miller) Fett.
He was a 1977 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Wayne and received a Bachelor of Science in Business degree from Indiana University in 1982.
Daniel opened the Dollar General Store in Auburn and retired after 30 years with the company.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn.
Daniel was an avid IU, Detroit Tiger and Notre Dame Football fan. He enjoyed playing darts, especially in the dart league at the Auburn Moose. He and his playing partner, Jerry Reynolds, were past champions.
Surviving are three children, Jess Fett, of Lexington, Michigan, Alexandra Bertram, of Auburn and Travis and Jasmine Fett, of Auburn; grandson, Tilian Fett; brother, Dennis Fett, of Fort Wayne; and sister, Lisa Alpin, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a celebration to honor Daniel’s life from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Auburn Moose, 402 Main St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to the Loyal Order of Moose Auburn Lodge or Mooseheart.org.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
