FORT WAYNE — Sandra “Sandy” Barrett passed peacefully in her home on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022. She was surrounded in love by her immediate family.
Sandra was born on Jan. 17, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan.
She was the daughter of Edwin and Mary Thibodeau. She was raised in Mishawaka, Indiana, where she attended St. Joseph High School.
She later moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and worked as a secretary at General Electric.
While there, she met and eventually married Eugene “Gene” Barrett on July 1, 1972.
Surviving are her husband, children, and grandchildren, Renee (Craig) Lockhart (Saraiah and Vivienne Lockhart) and James (Melinda) Barrett (Valor and Cadence Barrett). Additionally, Sandra is survived by her siblings, David (Leslie) Thibodeau, Jean (Denny) Williams and Mike Thibodeau; sisters-in-law, Flora (Ron) Thibodeau and Maria (Bob) Thibodeau.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Thibodeau; mother, Mary Thibodeau; and brothers, Robert “Bob” Thibodeau and Ronald “Ron” Thibodeau.
Sandra’s funeral service will be held at Covington Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., also at Covington Memorial, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Please join us for refreshments after the service at the funeral home to share fond memories and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., Columbia City, IN 46725, or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donatetoday.
