GARRETT — Melanie Sue Sweet, 79, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1943, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Barron and Vivian (Kennedy) Helbert.
Sue worked for Auburn Rubber Company, Bryon Health Center and later retired from Federal Mogul.
She enjoyed fishing, deer watching, bird watching, NASCAR and watching wrestling with John.
Sue was so happy to be reunited with her high school sweetheart, John Cobler, after more than 50 years.
Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Patrick and Brandy Sweet, of Garrett, Robert and Stacey Sweet, of Garrett and Sherri and Elden Treesh, of Garrett; five grandchildren, Austin (Haley Leas) Sweet, Logan (Tamyra Williams) Sweet, Dayton (Kelsi Warfield) Sweet, Shelby (Chad Ochoa) Treesh and Lexxus (Nolan Krull) Treesh; five great-grandchildren, Summer, Sasha and CJ Sweet, Willow Sweet and Navaya Krull; fiancé, John Cobler, of Jimmerson Lake; and five siblings and their spouses, George and Lois Helbert, of Michigan, Sharon and Paul Christlieb, of Churubusco, Judy and Leonard Vanderbosch, of Mead, Washington, Gary and Linda Helbert, of Garrett and Mike and Jane Helbert, of Albion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Baron “Barney” Sweet; and a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bernard Pence.
Services will be at 4 p.m., on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Jeff Helbert officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Monday, July 3, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
A private family burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
