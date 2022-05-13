KENDALLVILLE — Hobart Michael Poyser was born to Ralph and Margaret Poyser on March 11, 1943, in Kendallville, Indiana. In 1948, they moved from their home in Rome City to Wolcottville, where Hoby graduated from Wolcottville High School in 1961.
He joined the United States Air Force in 1962, serving in Hawaii, Guam, and several locations in the United States. He saw active duty in Vietnam, Korea, and Japan, during his military career. He was honorably discharged in August 1976.
After living in Kansas City, Missouri, from 1970 to 1978, he returned to Indiana, where he worked as Water Plant and Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator for the City of Kendallville and was an employee of the East Noble School Corporation.
After graduating from the American Paralegal Institute in 1992, and Indiana University in 1993, he was employed by the law firm of Emerick and Diggins in Kendallville until 1995, when he left that firm to work for J. Scott VanDerbeck, Attorney in LaGrange. In 1997, he was employed as a court reporter for LaGrange Circuit Court, until his retirement in 2005.
Mike’s civic activities were spread across a wide spectrum of interests. He was one of the founding members and first president of the Laubauch Literacy Council of Noble County, from 1985 to 1987. He served on the Kendallville Public Library Board for several years, serving as its president in the late 1980s.
He was a past president of the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club in St. Joe, Indiana, in 2007, having been a contributing life member from 1999. He won several local and state trap shooting competitions.
He was a member of the Masonic fraternity since 1972. He was a member of Grandview Lodge #618 A.F.&A.M., Grandview, Missouri; Kendallville Lodge #276, F.&A.M., Kendallville; 32nd Scottish Rite Mason, Southern Jurisdiction of the United States, Valley of Kansas City, Orient of Missouri; a Knights Templar, Kansas City Commandery No. 10, Kansas City, Missouri; and a member of the Kansas City Council #45, Royal and Select Masters and Grandview Chapter #145 R.A.M., Grandview Missouri. He was a member of the Philalethes Society and the Masonic Society; the Scottish Rite Research Society; and the Iowa Lodge of Research and Quanti Coronati Lodge #2076, Correspondence Circle of London England.
In his later years, he returned to his hobby of Amateur Radio of more than 40 years. His call sign, KR9G, is well-known to all his amateur friends and around the world.
Hobart Michael Poyser, 79, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Weber) Poyser, of 35 years; and a son by a previous marriage, Darin Patrick Poyser and his wife, Lisa, of Blue Springs, Missouri; two grandchildren, Abby and Austin; and his brother, Ralph W. Poyser Jr., of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Poyser Ihrie.
A Celebration of Life service with military honors is being planned for July.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
