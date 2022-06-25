HIGH LAKE — Charlie Arnett, 94, of High Lake, Indiana, died at 11:27 a.m., on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Born on April 1, 1928, in Jackson, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Morton and Martha (Hollon) Arnett.
Growing up near Jackson, he attended the Blanton School.
On May 3, 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After basic training, he was sent to Japan where he participated in the post-war occupation of Japan. Returning to the U.S. in August 1947, he received his honorable discharge on Sept. 26, 1947.
Moving to South Whitley, he went to work for Gripco/Black & Decker for 14 years, then CF Gomma in Columbia City for six years and Dana/Glenco Trucking, Columbia City. He completed his work career at Goodwill, Columbia City.
Living at the lake, he enjoyed fishing and grew an annual vegetable garden, giving away most of the produce to his neighbors and friends. In his senior years, he liked watching old Western movies and often talked about the actors of the era.
Family was always a priority and he adored the grandkids.
Surviving are his children, Charlie Arnett, of Albion and Craig (Melissa) Arnett, of North Dakota; stepchildren, Roberta “Bobbi” (Jeff) French, of Fort Wayne, Jeannie McCallister, of Virginia, Cathy (LaVern) Dempsey, of Tennessee, Jan Baker, of Florida, and Debbie Huddleston, of California; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The last of seven children, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Kelly and Earl Arnett; and three sisters, Lillie Roberts, Flossie Martin and Nell Lee.
The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 25, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial was at Nolt Cemetery with the Korean War Honor Guard presenting honors.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
