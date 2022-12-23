GREENWOOD — Charles L. Hilton 89, of Greenwood passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Hickory, North Carolina, to Bertha and Ervin Hilton.
He was preceded in death by a brother Ray Hilton and survived by a brother, Rev. Dale Hilton.
Charles obtained an undergraduate and master's degree from the University of North Carolina and a doctorate degree from Michigan State University.
Charles was former dean at Tri-State College (now Trine University) in Angola, and was former dean at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky. After his retirement, he and Mary Lou moved to Greenwood to be closer to family.
Charles was a member of the Christ Indianapolis United Methodist Church. He served as past president of the Richmond Lions Club and was an active member of the Franklin Lions Club. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou Hilton, and four children, Donna Pfiester (Rob), Patricia Martin (Dave), Kenneth Hilton (Penny) and Alan Hilton (Mary Collette); 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Frederick (Tommy), Trevor Martin (Amber), Nicole Latham (Jason), Jason Pfiester (Liza), Kristine Lady (Doug), Sarah Gardner, Kelsey Hilton, Kyle Hilton, Brandon Hilton and Logan Hilton. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Zoey Tatro (Addam), Aiden Frederick, Sydney Martin, Allison Martin, Harrison Latham, Jonas Pfiester, Rodney Lady, Sophia Lady and Jaykob Hilton.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Christ Indianapolis United Methodist Church located at 8540 U.S. 31 South, Indianapolis, with funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, located at 1977 S S.R. 135, Greenwood, Indiana.
Please share memories, photographs and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Christ Indianapolis United Methodist Church or Franklin Indiana Lions Club.
