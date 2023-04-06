LAGRANGE — Joseph R. Bolin, 66, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1956, in LaGrange, to F. James and Maxine “Mick” (Eagleson) Bolin.
Joe worked in various kinds of construction throughout his life. He enjoyed tinkering with things and creating all kinds of useful gadgets. He had a great sense of humor that could fill a room. Much to the surprise of many who knew him, he was a late in life animal lover, especially his “little pooper”.
Surviving Joe is his partner, Miriam “Mim” Smith, of LaGrange; a son, Josh (Kyla) Bolin, of Angola; a daughter, Chelsie (Terry Reade) Bolin, of Mongo; a bonus daughter, Amy Riser, of Howe; grandchildren, Hunter Reade, Kaylee Reade, Jayden Riser, Hope Riser, Wyatt Hunter, Zeke Jordan and one more on the way; four sisters, Peg Recchio, of Bristol, Indiana, Suzanne (Jeffrey) Griffin, of Goshen, Indiana, Mary Rice, of Carmel, Indiana, and Barbara Wood, of LaGrange; two brothers, Mike (Mary) Bolin and Bill Bolin, both of Wolcottville; and his lifelong best friend, Jeff (Tonda) Sutton, of LaGrange; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Bolin.
The family wishes to thank the Parkview LaGrange/Noble Hospice organization for their excellent care and compassion for Joe, especially, Fran Bailey, RN and Cathy Petrie, LCSW and the Rev. Kenneth Weaver, Chaplin.
According to his wishes, cremation is taking place.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be donated in Joe’s memory to ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
