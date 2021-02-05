KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Kay Altimus, age 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
A lifetime resident of Kendallville, she was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Oct. 17, 1945, to the late Gale A. and Bonnie V. (Hile) Smith.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1964. She married Carl Lee Altimus on Oct. 17, 1965, at the E.U.B. Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Sandy was a beloved wife, mother, grandma and homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, cooking family dinners and sitting on the porch watching people go by.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Altimus, of Kendallville; daughters, Jodi and Jeff Manier, of Kendallville and Mindy and Steve Bobay, of Hicksville, Ohio; grandchildren, Jami Manier and Justin Manier; and sister-in-law, Kathy Smith, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Smith.
Visitation and funeral services will both be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m., with the service at 3 p.m. The service will be streamed live on the Hite Funeral Home Facebook page.
Officiating the funeral service will be Pastor Regan Ford.
Burial will follow the service at Orange Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Indiana University Health Foundation-Transplant Emergency Fund or American Diabetes Association.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.