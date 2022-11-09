ANGOLA — Dennis R. Thompson, 59, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Dennis was born to Louis and Pearl Knight Thompson on Dec. 3, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio. He grew up in Toledo and attended Waite High School.
Dennis was a hardworking man, who spent most of his career working outside, pressure washing and landscaping.
He married the love of his life, Tina Venzke, in Toledo, Ohio, in 1992.
Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who meticulously maintained his yard, including the patterns in which he cut the grass. He was also a humble man, always willing to help those around him in need. Above all, Dennis loved spending his time with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife of 30 years Tina, Dennis is survived by his three daughters, Tonya, Tammy, and Denelle Thompson; granddaughter, Alyssa Loney; grandson, Rylin Loney; brothers, Roger, Tim, and Terry Thompson; one niece; and many friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Pearl; brother, David Thompson; infant sister, Linda Thompson.
At Dennis’ request, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at the convenience of his family.
Showalter Blackwell Long, Myers Chapel, Connersville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette County Cancer Society in Dennis’ honor.
For more information, or to leave memories and condolences for the family please visit www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
