ANGOLA — Constance “Connie” Bowen, age 83, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville.
Connie was born on Dec. 7, 1937, in Berne, Indiana, to Roy and Genevieve (Smith) Strickler. Many knew her as the namesake of her parent’s fruit market in Decatur, Indiana, called Connie’s Market.
Connie attended Adam Central High School, starting her high school career there and going on to graduate from Decatur High School in 1955. She attended Anderson College.
On Aug. 25, 1956, Connie married Glen L. Bowen, of Wren, Ohio. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. Connie and Glen lived a short time after marriage, in Decatur, Indiana, before moving to Van Wert, Ohio, where they lived for 38 years and raised their children, Kent and Jaymee. After retirement, they moved to Angola, Indiana, in 1996, turning their cottage on Jimmerson Lake, into a home where they could be much closer to their grown children and grandchildren.
During Connie’s lifetime, she worked many jobs, first as a youngster, at Connie’s Fruit Market. She then went to work at Decatur State Bank, then Jack and Jill Children’s Shop, Partin’s Mobile Oil Plant, Rager’s Home Improvement, all in Van Wert, Ohio, while finally retiring from Thomas Edison School in Van Wert, doing secretarial work. In her later years, she enjoyed working part-time at Meijer’s in Angola, doing product demonstrations and promotions. Always a sales woman at heart, she loved being around people and making new friends.
Connie loved God and loved her family. She was always ready to share her testimony and God’s plan of Salvation. She was a member of Church of God in Decatur, Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert and Fairview Missionary Church in Angola. Her church family meant the world to her.
Connie enjoyed vacationing in Florida, with her husband and taking bus trips on adventures. She was an amazing cook, known for her special holiday cut-out sugar cookies, that she shared with so many people. Her best times were when friends and family would come visit and enjoy the lake.
Connie was so proud of her family, her children, and especially her grandchildren. She attended many of their activities, cheering and supporting them and their endeavors.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Jenny Strickler; as well as her sister-in-law, Arlene Strickler.
Surviving are her husband, Glen Bowen, of Angola, Indiana; son, Kent (Nancy) Bowen, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Jaymee (Scott) Monroe, of Angola, Indiana; four grandchildren, Allison (Blaine) Cooper-Surma, of Ada, Michigan, Alexis (Philip) Schenck, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Cody (Alicia) Monroe, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and Courtney (Adam) Tuttle, of Angola, Indiana. Connie has nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She leaves behind two brothers, Rex (Cathy) Strickler, of Decatur, Indiana, and Glen (Karen) Strickler, of Decatur, Indiana; and one sister, Rita (Ed) Hirschy, of Decatur, Indiana.
Visitation hours will be from 9-11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Pastor Joel Greenwood will officiate the service.
Burial will take place at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be directed in care of Fairview Missionary Church, 525 East 200 North, Angola, IN 46703 or to Lutheran Life Villages, 351 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.