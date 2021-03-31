GRABILL — Phyllis A. (Huffman) Bush, age 77, of Grabill, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Phyllis was born on Nov. 14, 1943, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Charles; sons, Chuck (Joyce) and Dan; and daughters, Sue (Gordon) and Sherry (Steve). Eight grandkids as well as two great-grandkids also survive.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jesse and Mary; daughter, Jeanetta; brother, Earl; sister, Doris; as well as nephew, Tony; and nieces, Kelly and Tina.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana, with visitation from noon until the service time at the funeral home.
Evangelist Harvey Hacker of Church of Christ at Grabill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Phyllis would like donations to be given to Church of Christ at Grabill, P.O. Box 138, Grabill, IN 46741.
Masks and social distancing at the funeral home is required.
To send condolences to the family please visit hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
