CORUNNA — Clifford J. Mooneyhan, 45, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Tuesday May 19, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on July 10, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois. His mother was Louise Thorne-Black and her companion Hubert Black.
Cliff worked in various positions for Hudson Industries in Hudson, Indiana.
He loved playing pool and was a member of APA. He was also an avid fan of the University of Michigan and loved White Castle. He was a family man, loved spending time outdoors and always made people laugh.
He is survived by two daughters, Selena Mooneyhan, of Garrett and Lilly Mooneyhan, of Auburn; his companion, Veronica Mosley, of Corunna; three sisters and a brother, Mona (Craig) Zahner, of Garrett, Gaile Ward, of Auburn, Leisha (Scott) Badman, of St. Joe and Valance Valance, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joanne Badman.
Visitation will be on Friday May 22, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials may be given in Clifford’s memory to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.
To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.