WATERLOO — Bill Lewis Walters, 88, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn.
He was born on April 18, 1933, in Auburn, to Silas “Ted” and Gladys Mae Walters.
Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict and a lifetime firefighter. He was recruited into the Auburn Fire Department in 1969, by Gilbert Potter and served the department as Captain from 1972 to 1991. He was on the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department from 1991 to 2012, and the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department from 2012 until his death.
He also was the DeKalb County Building Inspector from 1991 to 2019.
Bill gave of his time and served Auburn and the DeKalb County community on numerous boards over the years, whenever he was asked.
He was a member of Auburn American Legion Post 97 and Auburn Moose Lodge. He was also a member of D.A.V. and served on their Board of Directors.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Scott Walters, of Garrett, Beth Walters, of Auburn and Todd (Tina) Walters, of Auburn; four stepchildren, Tim (Becky) Boman, of Waterloo, Tadd (Anna) Boman, of Auburn, Tina Bassett, of Butler and Troy (Dawn) Boman, of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Tyler (Monica) Walters and Nathan (Candice) Stuller; six step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren; four sisters and a brother, Patsy Leffler, of Auburn, Jack (Mary) Walters, of Napa, California, Shirley Ruegsegger, of Auburn, Jane (Art) Clifford, of Warsaw and Mary Goble, of New Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Trenton Stuller; and three sisters and three brothers, Helen Cooper, Joan Tutwiler, Donna Tagerson, Ralph Walters, George Walters and Tom Walters.
A Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Bill’s name to Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department or Auburn American Legion Post 97 or D.A.V.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
