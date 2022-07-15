ANGOLA — Brenda L. Jarrell, age 61, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on May 27, 1961, in Caribou, Maine, to Thomas and Isabelle (McBreairty) Pye.
Brenda grew up in Caribou, Maine. She later moved to Hampton, Virginia, and eventually came to Indiana, where she met her future husband, Joe Jarrell. They were united in marriage on Feb. 14, 2004, at Barkers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Brenda worked as a server for Bon Appetit at Trine University for the last 17 years.
She attended church, loved Jesus, liked watching movies, fishing, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Jarrell, of Angola, Indiana; brothers, Paul (Janet) Mills, of Bedford, Indiana, and Thomas (Hope) Pye, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sisters, Carla (Ken) Buterbaugh, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Cheryl Pye of Evansville, Indiana, and two brothers-in-law, Ken (Donna) Arney, of Angola, Indiana, and Scott Meeks, of Auburn, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother-in-law, Jill Meeks.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Barkers Chapel United Methodist Church, 3912 C.R. 4, Ashley, Indiana.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., on Monday at the church.
Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Joe Jarrell or to Barkers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
