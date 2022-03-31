KENDALLVILLE — Della Mae Gill, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at home with family by her side.
Della was born on Feb. 4, 1948, in Knott City, Kentucky, to William and Marjorie (Hurt) Dobson. They preceded her in death.
She married Harvey L. Gill on March 26, 1966, in LaGrange; they shared 47 years of marriage before his passing on March 28, 2013.
She officially retired from Dometic Corporation in LaGrange, after many years of service.
However, she found her passion and happiness working with the clients at ARC. She had worked for more than 10 years as a workshop supervisor. The clients there had shown her another level of love, kindness and compassion that filled her heart. Her ARC family will always hold a tender place in her heart.
Della, in her younger years, enjoyed keeping busy with her family. She liked horseback riding and passing the quiet times with reading. She was a dog lover, always having a furry companion by her side.
Della was a member of Five Corners Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Eric Lee (Amy) Gill, of LaGrange; one daughter, Denise Dawn (Brandon) Booth, of Angola; and sisters, Thelma (Al) Amburgery and Millie Springer.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen “Kathy” Ehert; and a brother, Oscar Richie; and her latest fur babies, Pepper, Candy and Bambie.
Visitation will be Monday, April 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Five Corners Baptist Church in Wolcottville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Five Corners Baptist Church.
Officiating the funeral service will be Pastor Jim Snyder.
Burial will be private for the immediate family at Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main S., Kendallville, IN 46755.
