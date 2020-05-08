LIGONIER — Paula Dianne (Biddle) Gingerich, age 73, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1946, the daughter of Norman Jack Biddle and JoAnn (Poyser) Tait in Wolf Lake, Indiana.
On Dec. 11, 1984, she married Larry B. Gingerich. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2012.
Paula is survived by her children, Quentin Swihart, of Ligonier and Vikki (Phil) Feldman, of Kimmell; grandchildren, Anthony Feldman, Skylar Feldman, Kristen Swihart, and Shawn Swihart; and siblings, Kenneth (Toby) Biddle, Rob Taite, Jody (Dave) Franklin, and Timothy (Faye) Biddle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry B. Gingerich; friend and partner, John Shoudel in 2019; and brothers, Tom Taite and Mike Taite.
Paula was a member of the West Noble American Legion Auxiliary and also bartended at the Legion. She liked ceramics, crocheting, and crafts of all kinds.
Family and friends will gather within the current mandate, 25 at a time, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A private cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center and Paula will later be laid to rest at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to West Noble American Legion Post #243 in Ligonier.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
