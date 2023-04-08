SEBRING, Florida —Douglas “Doug” Firestone, age 79, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Fremont and Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Florida.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1943, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Floyd and Esther (Fansler) Firestone.
Doug honorably served in the United States Air Force.
He was a dedicated worker for over 30 years at Metal Spinners in Angola. Doug was a former member of the North Scott Christian Church, and had attended Clear Lake Baptist Church.
He was a member of Fremont Moose Lodge. Doug was a people person and never met a stranger.
Survivors include a sister, Dolores “Dee” Moser of Muncie; son, Todd Firestone of Butler; granddaughters, Natasha Firestone of Auburn and Bobbi Jo Avila of Auburn; great-grandchildren, Layna Avila, Laiden Avila, Ezaiah Avila, Braxton Brungart, Charleen Keegan and Orianna Lawson; his former wife, Gwen Firestone of Angola; sisters-in-law, Jackie Firestone of Fremont and Sherry Firestone of LeHigh, Florida; a brother-in-law, David Stoy of Angola; and many cousins, near and far.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Esther Firestone; brother, Olin Firestone; and a sister, Alice Maxine Stoy.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Metz. Pastor Mike Cain will officiate the service.
Military honors will be provided by the Angola American Legion Post 31 Color Guard and the U.S. Air Force.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.