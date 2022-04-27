Trudie McLaughlin
COLUMBIA CITY — Trudie R. McLaughlin, 74, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, April 20 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, with her two daughters by her side.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1947, in Oakland, California, a daughter of the late Richard and Doris (Carroll) Pittenger. When she was a child her family moved to South Lake Tahoe, California, where her parents helped manage the Pacifica Lodge. A few years after graduating from South Tahoe High School, Trudie moved to Sacramento, California, where she became a bookkeeper at Handy Andy TV and Appliances.
On May 9, 1970, she married John A. McLaughlin. They initially made their home in Sacramento, California, then had a brief stay in Florida, after their wedding before he was transferred to Wurtsmith, AFB, Michigan. Then in 1976, John took another transfer to Beale AFB, California, which allowed Trudie to be closer to her family. It was there she went to Yuba College and earned her LPN. When John retired in 1985, they moved to Columbia City, where they made their final home together.
Trudie loved to go camping and fishing. While living in California, she would often pack up the family, their camping supplies, and head to Little Grass Valley for the weekend. Other times were spent fishing at local lakes, going to Denio’s Farmer’s Market and Swap Meet, or heading to South Lake Tahoe to visit her sister.
After moving to Indiana, she began working at Whitley County Memorial Hospital in the OB department, then later left nursing to become a teacher’s assistant at Churubusco Elementary.
Later in life, she and John began attending Komet Hockey games in the winter. In the spring, summer and fall she focused her attention on her yard.
She is survived by two daughters, April (Michael) Barasch and Erin (Anthony) Boggs, both of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Meagan, Caleb and Keira Barasch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, of 50 years; and her sister, Richardia (Chardy) Mattox.
A graveside service will be held at Union Township Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
