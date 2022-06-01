AUBURN — Walter "Wally" E. Eifrid, 85, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2022.
Wally enjoyed spending time with family and being at "the lake" fishing and boating. He was very proud of his four grandsons. Wally enjoyed watching college basketball (especially Purdue) with his wife of 24 years, Glendys. They also extensively traveled during their 24 years together. Wally was also an avid Colts fan.
Wally was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Mike and Bertha (Keuneke), and graduated from Central High School.
He worked for International Harvester for more than 30 years as a design engineer, where he was affectionately known as Walt. During his time at IH he was awarded five design patents.
Wally is survived by his wife, Glendys; daughters, Patricia (Marty) Maringer and Laura (Tim) Richards; step-daughters, Nancy Shores, Susan (Chris) Vice and Jennifer (Andy) Steffey; grandsons, Matt Maringer, Dan Maringer, Ben Richards and Jon Richards; step-grandchildren, Thomas (Sarah) Shores, Tyler (Deanna) Shores, Matthew (Jessica) Vice, Meredith Vice, Beth (Brent) Simpson and Carol (Sam) Eakin; and five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; brothers, Ronald (Cheryl), John, Tom and sister-in-law, Carolyn Eifrid.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Jean, in 1994; and siblings, Martin, Ellenora, Joseph, Michael, MaryAnn, Delores and Richard.
The family would like to expressly thank Heartland Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care for Wally during his wish to experience his final days at home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4-7-p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
