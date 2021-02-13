AUBURN — Robin Sylvester Barna, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday Feb. 11, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 13, 1953, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Robert and Joyce (Kooyers) Barna. They both preceded him in death.
Robin retired from Summit Brands (Fort Wayne) in 2016. Prior to working at Summit Brands, Robin owned and operated Klean-Em-All Inc., out of Roanoke, Indiana.
He married Susan Humphries on Oct. 30, 1976, and enjoyed every minute of their 44 years of marriage.
Robin loved traveling the world with Susan and took pride in knowing the best places to stop for ice cream no matter where they were. Susan survives in Auburn.
Robin was an avid outdoorsman who caught fish from Alaska, to Key West and everywhere in between. He particularly loved fishing in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with his fellow members of the LOOSOTGYP.
Robin loved a good war movie, walks in the woods, and a perfectly struck 8 iron from 150 yards. His true love, however, was spending time with Susan, their three children, and six grandchildren. He loved them tremendously and they will all miss him dearly.
Surviving are two sons, a daughter, and their spouses, Nick and Holly Barna, of Fishers, Jake and Ellie Barna, of Fishers and Sarah and Dave Rose, of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, Evan Barna, Addison Barna, Jackson Barna, Logan Barna, Emma Rose and Katherine Rose; two sisters, Ellen and Don Stuckey, of Auburn and Roberta Jo Barna, of North Hollywood, California.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday Feb. 14, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Masks and Social Distancing are required.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
