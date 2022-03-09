William Kintzel
SOUTH WHITLEY — William LeRoy Kintzel, 86, of South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully at 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home.
Born on Nov. 19, 1935, in Warsaw, Indiana, he was a son of the late William Fletcher Kintzel and Mary Kathryn (Melick) Kintzel. Growing up in Warsaw, he completed elementary school at Warsaw West Ward School and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1953.
On March 2, 1954, he joined the U.S. Army, where he was a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 20, 1957.
On Nov. 25, 1957, he married Margaret A. Hedrick. They made their first home in Columbia City, later moving to Fort Wayne. In 1969, the couple moved to Dayton, Ohio. For the past 16 years, they have resided in South Whitley.
A machinist, he spent his work career fabricating production machinery, starting with Bowmar, LLC, in Fort Wayne, then Chrysler Corporation in Dayton, Ohio. He finished his work career with Global Tool and Automation Corp., Fort Wayne, retiring in 2001, with 29 years of service.
He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, the Roanoke American Legion, the Columbia City American Legion Post 98, where he was a past commander, and Amvets #2919 South Whitley. A member of the Masonic Due Guard Lodge 278, Larwill, he also belonged to the Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol.
In retirement, he liked to attend area auctions and play BINGO at the regional casinos. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, and camping. During the school year, he regularly attended his grandkids sporting events and followed Purdue Basketball. As a way to travel the country, the couple delivered new travel trailers throughout the U.S. Many times, they would rent motorhomes for their personal journeys.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Margaret; children, LeAnne (Randy Sexton) Grossman, of Pierceton, William J. Kintzel, of South Whitley, Cynthia A. (Bill) Bolinger, of Columbia City and Penny L. (Roger) Juillerat, of South Whitley; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a half-brother, Chuck (Candy) Kintzel, of Warsaw; and a half-sister, Barbie Kintzel Jordan, of Warsaw.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Asa; grandson, Andy LeRoy Kintzel; half-brothers, Donnie and Danny Joe Kintzel; a half-sister, Denise Kintzel; and his beloved dogs, Buddy and Sadie.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at South Park Annex Cemetery, with military honors.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
