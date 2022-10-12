NAPPANEE — The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Dec. 13, 1945, to Ross Earl and Violet Ida (Deam) Holden.
He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971.
Merle was in the first graduating class of the newly consolidated Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana, in 1964. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Secondary Education and received his Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from St. Francis University in 1971, plus further education in both education and seminary institutions.
Merle taught and coached in Whitco Community Schools for four years.
In 1971, Merle and Judith built a home in Nappanee, Indiana. He entered the insurance business that same year and was in insurance until his death.
Merle was a longtime member of the Nappanee Rotary Club in Nappanee, where he served as President twice. He was the first Paul Harris Fellow in the Nappanee Club.
Merle and Judith attended the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan. Merle has been involved with stock car racing most of his life, as a driver, sponsor of cars, and announcer. In 1991, he and Judith bought the Mottville Speedway. He has built it up and has owned as the longest present owner of one track in the area. One year he went on record as having the most races in one year.
Merle was associate pastor for several churches before he felt the call in August 2005, to full-time ministry and became the pastor in his home church, St. Mark Evangelical Church in St. Joe, Indiana. During his time there, the church grew and built an addition to the building.
On June 17, 2012, he helped found New Life Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Indiana. Over the next several years there have been several improvements to the church building.
Merle was passionate about his church family, the Bible, and ministry. His favorite hymns are Amazing Grace and I’ll Fly Away.
Merle is survived by his wife, Judith; one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, of Angola; one brother, Richard Holden, of Lake James; and many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lt. Colonel Herbert Holden; and nephew, Eric Vaughan.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart St., Waterloo, IN, 46793, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at New Life Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to New Life Lutheran Church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.