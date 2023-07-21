Wenceslaus Knotek

FREMONT — Wenceslaus (Wenn) J. Knotek, age 82, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Fremont, Indiana.
Wenn graduated from Fremont High School.
He married Kathleen M. Daler on Feb. 19, 1972, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Wenn was a generational farmer since he was knee high, he was a peppermint farmer, a tinkerer, and pulled the Angola Band trailer for many years.
His hobbies in his younger years were drag racing, truck pulling, and fishing. Currently he enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, watching grandkids ball games and mowing grass.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Knotek, of Fremont, Indiana; children, Ryan J. Knotek, of Fremont, Indiana, Tammy M. (Corey) Scher, of Fremont, Indiana, Lisa A. (Eric) Hufnagle, of Fremont, Indiana, and Debra A. (Brian) Roller, of Bluffton, South Carolina; grandchildren, Keegan Knotek (Fiance', Nicole Thompson), Douglas Martin, Jennifer Martin, Ian Roller, Cayden Hufnagle, Mallorie Hufnagle and Jake Roller; siblings, Sr. Mary Alexine Knotek, of Frankfort, Illinois, George and Louise (Kaufman) Knotek, of Fremont, Indiana, and Patricia (Knotek) and Gene Gordon, of Noblesville, Indiana; brother-in-law, Steven Daler ,of Angola, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Judith Grubb, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph F. Knotek and Veronica M. (Balogh) Knotek; a sister, Rita M. Knotek; and a granddaughter, Christina Martin.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Father Antonio Gutierrez will officiate the Mass.
Private burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Waterloo, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Foundation, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.