CORUNNA — Nancy L. Stonebraker, age 86, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1937, in Butler, Indiana, to Sylvester and Evelyn (Moughler) Zonker.
Nancy married Billy Stonebraker on Jan. 4, 1954, in Valdosta, Georgia. He preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2005.
Early on in Nancy’s career, she worked for Albright’s One Stop Grocery Store in Corunna, for 11 years. Following that, Nancy worked for her family’s trucking business, Stonebraker Trucking, for more than 30 years as an escort vehicle driver, until her retirement in 2015.
Nancy enjoyed traveling the country with her family, she especially enjoyed traveling out West. She loved her dog, Chubbs.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Sheila Stonebraker, of Corunna, Max and Mary Stonebraker, of Kendallville and Myron Stonebraker and Dawn Jacobsen, of Corunna; daughters and son-in-law, Cindy and Doug Gilpin, of Corunna and Laura Stonebraker, of Corunna; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sharon Zonker, of Auburn and Gary Zonker, of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Jeff Millerm of St. Joe; aunt, Marilyn Laub, of St. Joe; uncle, Lloyd Moughler, of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna Sue and Mike Van Horn, of Kendallville; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Stonebraker; and one son, Matt “Joe” Stonebraker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Nancy, to Canine Haven Rescue, 2335 C.R. 23, Waterloo, IN 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
