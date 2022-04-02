Michael E. King, 74, of Garrett, died Monday March 28, 2022 at his home. Michael was born October 19, 1947 in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Everett and Edith King.
Michael was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam. Michael had worked at Navistar for 30 years. He attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kendallville. Michael enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Coleen King of Garrett; sons, Joshua King of Garrett and Michael Shannon King of Fort Wayne; daughters, Crystle King of Sidney, Ohio, Sara King of Garrett and Roberta Coulson of Butler; brothers, Leo King of Fort Wayne, Ronald King of Fort Wayne, and Donald King of New Haven; sisters, Sharon White of Monroeville and Sue McAtee of Fort Wayne. 18 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen Landis, Jerry Landis, Jack Landis and Merrill Landis; sisters, Barb Landis, Dixie Emenhiser and Connie Bonjour.
A memorial service for Michael will be held 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior on Saturday, April, 9, 2022 at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
Memorial visitation will also be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the family. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.