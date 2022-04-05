KENDALLVILLE — Max Robert Powers, 73, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at home with family.
He was born on April 23, 1948, to Max S. and Helen (Randol) Powers. They preceded him in death.
Max graduated from Prairie Heights High School. He served his county in the Army for a total of three years, one year being in Vietnam.
Max married Penny DePew on March 29, 1969, in Kendallville, Indiana, at the Nazarene Church; they have shared 53 years of marriage.
Max was a lifetime agricultural farmer and a chicken farmer; and had also worked for Flint & Walling.
Max enjoyed his gardening and flower beds. He was an outdoorsman; he liked to hunt, fish and enjoyed watching the birds. Max was also known to be a practical joker.
Max, above all, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family and always looked forward to the family gatherings.
Max is survived by his wife, Penny, of Kendallville; daughters, Terri Swager, of Wolcottville and Jennifer (Mike Sickels) Powers, of Bronson, Michigan; grandchildren, Ashley, Charlie, Johnathon, Holly, Samantha, Caleb, Calvin, Kortney, Sarah, Anthony, Joshua, Makayla, Cody, Emily and Mackenzie; 18 great-grandchildren; and nephew, Brad (Ralana) Pontius, of Garrett.
Max was preceded in death by his twin sister, Marilyn Eash; and sisters, Virginia Walker and Janice Pontius; nephew, Ryan Eash; and niece, Lori Eash.
Per Max’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, Indiana.
