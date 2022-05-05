GARRETT — Keith W. Bock Sr., died on Dec. 28, 2021.
He was born on May 5, 1939.
A Celebration of Life for Keith W. Bock Sr., will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at the FOE (Eagles) Club, 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett, Indiana.
Surviving Keith are a brother, Max; five children, Keith Jr., Karl, Patty (Banks), Kevin, and Mary (Kessler); 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was loved by many and will be remembered by all.
Please come and share in his memories and stories and help us celebrate his life.
