HAMILTON — Karen Lucille Howard, age 89, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Karen was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Glenn and Lucille (Siebold) Kline on Feb. 28, 1933.
She graduated from North Side High School in 1951, and was proud to be a Redskin.
She married Charles G. Howard on Sept. 10, 1952, at St. John’s Church of Christ in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They started dating when Chuck was 15 and Karen was 16. Chuck would drive from Hamilton to Fort Wayne without a license. Once Karen got in his car, he was a legal driver.
Karen really enjoyed growing up in Fort Wayne. In the summertime, she would join neighborhood kids playing softball in the street. Also, she would go to the movies downtown with her girlfriends, and they would all walk home with her being the last one to reach her home on Pemberton Street.
Karen’s favorite memories were when her dad got off work from GE on Fridays and would drive up to their cottage at Penn Park on Hamilton Lake. This cottage was then owned by Chuck and Karen until the late 1990s.
Karen held the position of Treasurer for Hamilton Community Schools from 1970-1997.
Chuck and Karen enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Florida. Together they had been to 48 States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. They had many, many friends. Karen and Chuck were civic-minded citizens. They were willing landowners who donated land to Fish Creek Trails and Fee-Howard Wetlands in Hamilton, Indiana.
Survivors include her son, Charles W. (Nila) Howard; daughter, Dawn (Dennis) Mullins, all of Hamilton; Karen’s family also included the following grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Herbert W. (Christina) Howard, and their children, Emma, Georgia May and Lathan, all of Hamilton; Leah (Patrick) Hicks, and their children, Lydia and Nicholas, of Angola; Charles D. (Alison) Howard, and their children, Ivy and Violet, of Hamilton; Margaret May (Lance) Garman, and their children, Memphis and Evelyn, of Butler; Michele (Bradley) Hancock, and their child, Nash, of Angola; Michael McDowell and Jessica Coolman and their child, Carson, of Hamilton; Melania Torres, an exchange student, of Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil; brother-in-law, Robert (Jean) Howard, of Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Jane (Bryan) Culver, of Clay City, Indiana.
Karen’s husband, Chuck, preceded her in death on March 30, 2022. They had a very loving relationship and were married for almost 70 years.
Karen was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ned Kline; one great-granddaughter, Ila Howard; and one foster son, Lee Black.
Graveside services for Karen L. Howard will be held, beginning at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hamilton Cemetery, with family member Robert Keith Howard officiating.
There will be a fellowship meal immediately after the service at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, Indiana.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church or the Hamilton Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.