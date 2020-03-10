Ruth Wertman
GARRETT — Ruth Marie (Young) Wertman, 89, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
She was born March 9, 1930, in Buchanan, Michigan, to Ernest and Martha (Keaffaber) Young. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1948 graduate and valedictorian of Leo High School.
She married Keith L. Wertman on March 4, 1950, in Leo, Indiana, and he passed away on Feb. 20, 1995.
Ruth was a homemaker.
She was a member of Garrett First Church of Christ. She was a former member for many years at County Line Church of God in rural Auburn.
Ruth was a member of the Jackson Township Homemakers Club for more than 50 years and was a longtime volunteer at the Hospital Guild.
Ruth enjoyed playing bridge, euchre and loved to read and sew.
Surviving are five children and their spouses, Beth and Roger Garrett of Tucson, Arizona, Susan and Michael Carpenter, of Garrett, Marcia and Gregory Weller, of Garrett, Daniel and Susan Wertman, of Bristol, and Laura and Michael Krihak, of Napa, California; eight grandchildren, Nathan Garrett, of Avon, Minneapolis, James Weller, of Garrett, Carolyn Moughler, of Butler, Jared Weller, of Grant, Michigan, Jaclyn Annan, of Indianapolis, Craig Carpenter, of Lynnwood, Washington, Keith Wertman, of Bristol and Betsy Wertman, of Bristol; five stepgrandchildren, Carsten Krihak and Annika Krihak, both of Napa, California, Tami Gibbons, of Indianapolis, Janelle CasaSanta, of Lafayette and Chris Garrett, of Rapid City, South Dakota; 13 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Albert Bigelow, of Santa Clarita, California; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Dorothy Gibbs and Patricia Wilkinson.
Services were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial took take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738 or Garrett First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, IN 46738.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
