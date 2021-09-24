CROMWELL — Kathy E. Cronk, 64, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1956, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Marlo Strouse and Dana Belle (Staton) Hill.
She married Rande Cronk on Feb. 19, 1999.
Kathy worked at GM Motors and Coachmen for many years.
She enjoyed flower gardening, fishing and spending time with her family.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Rande Cronk, of Cromwell; stepdaughters, Ashley (Shawn) Donaghy, of Markle, Indiana, and Kim Cronk, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Ivory, Jade, Brooke, Tristan, Hailey and Daman; great-grandchildren, Lyric, Armani and AJ; brother, Don (Sally) Strouse, of Goshen; sisters, Kim Short, of Ligonier and Karen Strouse, of Ligonier.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tiffany Ritter; sister, Susan Gose; brother, Phil Strouse; and her son-in-law, Travis Ritter.
A funeral service will be held in Kathy’s honor at 6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A gathering of family and friends will take place two hours prior to the service.
A cremation committal will occur at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
A graveside service will take place at Orange Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to ASPCA, 4914 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806.
