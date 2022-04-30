ASHLEY — Myrna Lou (McClellan) Cook, 84, of Ashley, Indiana, passed into heaven on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1937, at home in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Terry and Bertha (Getz) McClellan.
On Sept. 13, 1957, she married Ralph Cook. He survives in Ashley.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church near Golden Lake.
Myrna was a stay-at-home mom, who helped raise many children in Ashley besides her own. She loved sports and was a well-known softball pitcher in Indiana, in the 1970s. Her many talents included her flowers, landscaping, brick laying and rock creations. She was an awesome cook and pie maker, among many other talents.
Also surviving are two daughters, Deb (Susan Gudas) Cook, of Ashley and Holly Filbrun, of Ashley; a son, Rick Cook, of Ashley; two grandchildren, Luke Holsinger and Rachel Holsinger; and two sisters, Carol Stahl, of South Bend and Sherri Angel, of Fremont.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Dallas McClellan; and a sister, Betty Hamm.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
