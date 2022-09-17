FREMONT — Margie Jane Beebe 80, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Born on Jan. 14, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Talitha (Elmer) Bussing and Gregor (Ruth) Klug.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keith Beebe; and siblings, Luanne Parker, and Robert and William Klug.
She was a member of Lake George Lutheran Chapel. She was devoted to her love of God and her family. She was the kindest, loving woman of God, wife, mother and grandmother.
Margie loved being on the lake, water aerobics, boating and reading.
To continue her legacy are her daughter, Renee (Travis) Stuttle; son, Steven (Gaye Lynn) Beebe; grandchildren, Maria (Steve) Clement Groh, Gregory (Randi Howenstine) Brown, and Stephanie E. Brown, Blake, Erik and Chase Milhavics; great-grandchildren, Angelina Wilson, Bradley Wilson, Genevieve Howenstine and Freya Johnson; a brother, David (Rebecca) Klug; a sister, Susan Klug; and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service to honor Margie’s life will be held at noon, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at DO McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to service.
She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Health and Hospice in memory of Margie Jane Beebe and Robert Keith Beebe.
Arrangements by DO McComb and Sons Funeral Home – Pine Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.