ANGOLA — Craig T. Cameron, 67, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Portage, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana, on July 2, 2023.
Craig was born on Aug. 7, 1955, in Illinois, to Thomas and Agnes (Wolcott) Cameron. He graduated from Portage Central High School in Portage, Michigan, and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He married the love of his life, Kristi Garn, on Nov. 7, 1992.
Craig owned and operated the Marathon Deli Mart in Angola, Indiana.
He was a collector and enthusiast of American Flyer Trains.
Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Kristi Cameron, of Angola, Indiana; his son, Derek (Hailey Phelps), of Huntsville, Alabama; and his daughter, Susan Cameron, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private service will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
