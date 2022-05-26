FORT WAYNE — Joyce M. Stonebraker, age 88, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Mrs. Stonebraker was born on Aug. 19, 1933, in Defiance, Ohio, to Elmer and Pearl (Clossen) Greuter.
She married Ned E. Stonebraker on Aug. 5, 1950, in Auburn, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2019.
Joyce and Ned lived in Kissimmee, Florida, for 25 years before moving back to Fort Wayne in 2002.
She owned her own ceramics business in Florida, where she taught and made ceramics, called Greenware World.
While living in Florida, she helped start the Northeast Christian Church in Kissimmee, where she was an active member and volunteer.
She loved spending time with her family, her grandkids and her grand pups, but most of all she loved Jesus!
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Missy Stonebraker, of Fort Wayne and Michael and Jan Stonebraker, of Houston, Texas; daughters and sons-in-law, Christine Reynolds, of Simsbury, Connecticut, Bonnie and Ken Oberlin, of Auburn,
Patti Stonebraker-Carper, of Fort Wayne, Kimberly and Joel Saunders, of Fort Wayne and Shelly and David Murphy, of Kissimmee, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Fike, of Auburn and Jan Harding of New Haven; many loving nieces, nephews; and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ned Stonebraker; five brothers; and two sisters.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
A memorial service will be held immediately following the gathering time at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Lee Bracey officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date at Corunna Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, IN 46797.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
