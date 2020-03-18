KENDALLVILLE — Stanley Jerome Bonar, died on Friday, March 13, 2020. Funeral services that were planned to be held at Hite Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., have been changed to graveside services at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Visitation will still be held today, March 17, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial with military honors will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.