ANGOLA — Kristy Ann Mitchell, 68, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her residence, with those she loved at her side.
Kristy was born on March 25, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late John Stewart and Donna May (Keihle) Staley.
She was a graduate of Cherry Hill High School, Wayne County, Michigan.
She married Larry Gene Lehman on June 9, 2009.
Kristy was a line worker for Halex in Hamilton. She previously worked as a baker for New Horizon Bakery and at the bakery in Meijer in Angola.
Kristy was an avid reader, and she also enjoyed painting with acrylic paint, coloring in adult coloring books, journaling and playing Bingo. She truly treasured the time she could spend with her family.
Surviving is her husband, Larry, of Hamilton; one daughter, Tahina Smith, of Angola; two grandchildren, Justin Krontz, of Angola and Savanah (Cody) Bellinger, of Auburn; and one great-granddaughter, Layla Bellinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
