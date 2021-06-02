GARRETT — Michael N. Lewis, 78, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
He was born on May 12, 1943, to Nolan and Betty Lewis.
He worked at Dana/Eaton Corp. for 40 years before retiring.
He enjoyed time with his family and wood working.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Chad (Jayme) Lewis, Bryan Lewis and Mikey Lewis; daughters, Christi (Brian) Hall and Rachelle Lewis; grandchildren, Mason, Morgan, Blake and Logan Lewis, Devon Diederich, Alexis Metzger, Derrek (Keely) Hall, Ashlynn and Ayden Hall; great-grandchild, Jameson Hall.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
